High Noon’s ‘Restored by the Fords’ Ordered to Series at HGTV (EXCLUSIVE)

HGTV has ordered the High Noon Entertainment-produced “Restored by the Fords” to series, Variety has learned exclusively.

The series follows brother and sister duo Leanne and Steve Ford as they renovate older homes in rural Pennsylvania that are a bit out of the ordinary and unconventional. As the designer and “house whisperer,” Leanne is the brains behind each project while Steve uses his carpentry skills to bring her ideas to life.

The network aired a pilot for the series back in December, and based on its performance ordered the show to series. Jim Berger, Scott Feeley and Sarah Presta will executive produce, with the first season consisting of eight episodes.

The series order extends HGTV and parent company Scripps Networks’ relationship with High Noon, which is behind several other series across various Scripps networks including”Fixer Upper,” “Fixer Upper: Behind the Design,” “Good Bones,” “Flip or Flop: Las Vegas,” “Xtreme Waterparks,” and “Ayesha’s Home Kitchen,” among others.