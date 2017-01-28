Welcome to Remote Controlled, Variety’s podcast series featuring the best and brightest in television, both in front of and behind the camera.

This week’s episode features Variety executive editor of TV Debra Birnbaum and TV reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister in conversation with “How to Get Away With Murder” creator Pete Nowalk, plus stars Alfred Enoch and Billy Brown, who tease the back-half of Season 3, which kicked off last night.

After leaving viewers with the show’s biggest plot twist yet — killing off Enoch’s character Wes in the midseason finale — Nowalk explains that the central mystery of the remainder of the third season will be: Who killed Wes?

“I’m almost done writing this season and I’m so excited,” Nowalk said. “I’m excited because I finally know who killed Wes, and you know it takes me a while to always figure out the answers to the questions we set up.”

Nowalk is infamous for writing his show without even knowing the endgame himself. Nowalk admits he didn’t know it would turn out to be Wes under the sheet in the first half of the season. Now, he’s focused on revealing Wes’ murderer — and yes, this time he says he does have an idea.

“I think that’s how I decided we write the show,” Nowalk explained. “There’s no planning, and in order to write it well, we have to surprise ourselves.”

As he sat down for the podcast, Enoch weighed in on his character’s shocking death. “It’s nice for me not to have been in four hours of hair and makeup before coming today because that is what it cost to look as horrendous as that,” he joked. “I looked pretty grisly.”

Enoch’s character will appear in flashbacks for the rest of the episodes this season, but Enoch said he doesn’t know if he’ll be back if ABC picks up the series for a fourth season.

“One of the things I think is good about it is it opens up space in the story for the other characters, and I think that it’s difficult with the pace of the show [if] there would be too much more of Wes, beyond the resolution of who killed him,” Enoch said. “But it’s not my baby — those aren’t my decisions to make. That would be in Pete’s hands. But I would be surprised.”

Brown, who plays the detective Nate on the Shondaland show, said that he was relieved he was not the character who turned up under the sheet. “I was joking with some of the cast, ‘It’s going to be one of the brothers,'” he said. “The black guy has got to go down. There’s always a little relief, but I learned from other shows I’ve been on that the ax can fall at any moment.”

New episodes of “Remote Controlled” are available every Friday.