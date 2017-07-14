Catch Up with Emmy Nominated Stars and Shows on the Remote Controlled Podcast

Since launching last fall, Variety’s “Remote Controlled” podcast has had some of the industry’s biggest stars and showrunners stop by for a in-depth chat about their work. Many of the guests on the show earned Emmy nominations, which were unveiled Thursday.

Catch up on conversations with some of the Emmy nominees here:

“This Is Us” cast, including Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia (lead actor in a drama)

Thandie Newton, “Westworld” (supporting actress in a drama)

David Harbour, “Stranger Things” (supporting actor in a drama)

Neil Meron and Craig Zadan, “Hairspray Live!” (special class program)

Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of” (lead actor in a limited series)

Felicity Huffman, “American Crime” (lead actress in a limited series)

Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, “Genius” (limited series)

Lesli Linka Glatter, “Homeland” (directing for a drama series)

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None” (lead actor in a comedy)

Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri, ‘The Amazing Race” (reality-competition program)

“Handmaid’s Tale,” with Joseph Fiennes and Yvonne Strahovski (drama series)

Matt and Ross Duffer, “Stranger Things” (drama series)

Noah Hawley and Warren Littlefield, “Fargo” (limited series)

Susan Sarandon, “Feud” (lead actress in a limited series)

Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, “Westworld” (drama series)

Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld” (lead actress in a drama series)

Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies” (supporting actor in a limited series)

Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, “Better Call Saul” (best drama)

New episodes of “Remote Controlled” are available every Friday.