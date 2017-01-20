Welcome to Remote Controlled, Variety’s podcast series featuring the best and brightest in television, both in front of and behind the camera.

This week’s episode features Variety executive editor of TV Debra Birnbaum and senior TV reporter Daniel Holloway in conversation with “Legion” star Dan Stevens about the show’s psychedelic take on the superhero genre — and its differences from his previous TV gig, “Downton Abbey.”

“Remarkably similar,” Stevens joked when asked how the two shows stack up against one another. He added, “They’re fundamentally different things. Although I am in a wheelchair in one of the early episodes.”

Stevens, who played charming aristocrat Matthew Crawley on “Downton Abbey,” stars on FX’s “Legion” as David Haller, a diagnosed schizophrenic who learns that what he’s been told his whole adult life are delusions are instead manifestations of a mutant superpower. The series, based on Marvel’s “X-Men” comic books, is executive produced by “Fargo” showrunner Noah Hawley.

“It definitely has a fondness for those slightly strange filmmakers with a very strong aesthetic — [Stanley] Kubrick and Wes Anderson, I guess, that have a slightly willful kookiness to them and a weirdness,” Stevens said. “But they kind of own their weirdness. I like things that own their weirdness.”

TV reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister also sat down with “The Bachelor” contestant Nick Viall. She asked him about this season’s favorite villain, Corinne Olympios, and hinted that fans may start to see a different side of her in future episodes.

“I do think people should be patient with judging anyone on the show, but specifically Corrine,” Viall said. “I think the show over time has shown that opinions can change quickly about someone.”

