Regina King to Direct ‘This Is Us’ Episode (Exclusive)

Regina King is adding yet another project to her already full plate.

The actress — who’s been spending just as much time behind the camera — has been tapped to helm an episode of NBC’s hit family drama “This Is Us.” She’s prepping episode 206 now, which begins shooting next week. The second season of “This Is Us” returns on Sept. 26.

An in-demand director, King has already logged an impressive lineup of behind-the-camera credits, Since making her episodic helming debut on “Southland” in 2013, she’s directed episodes of ABC’s “Scandal” and “The Catch,” BET’s “Being Mary Jane,” FOX’s “Pitch,” OWN’s “Greenleaf,” and TNT’s “Animal Kingdom.” She also just finished helming an episode of Showtime’s “Shameless.”