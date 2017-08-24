Regina King to Direct ‘This Is Us’ Episode (Exclusive)

Regina King is adding yet another project to her already full plate.
The actress — who’s been spending just as much time behind the camera — has been tapped to helm an episode of NBC’s hit family drama “This Is Us.” She’s prepping episode 206 now, which begins shooting next week. The second season of “This Is Us” returns on Sept. 26.
An in-demand director, King has already logged an impressive lineup of behind-the-camera credits, Since making her episodic helming debut on “Southland” in 2013, she’s directed episodes of ABC’s “Scandal” and “The Catch,” BET’s “Being Mary Jane,” FOX’s “Pitch,” OWN’s “Greenleaf,” and TNT’s “Animal Kingdom.” She also just finished helming an episode of Showtime’s “Shameless.”
King, who has already won two Emmys for her work on “American Crime,” is nominated again this year for her role in the ABC limited series.
She recently signed a development deal with ABC Studios. She’s developing “No Place Safe” with “American Crime” creator John Ridley about the Atlanta child murders in the late 1970s and 1980s from ABC Signature Studios for FX. She is also set to star in the project based on Kim Reid’s memoir, which the Oscar-winning producer optioned back in 2015.
King also wrapped her work on the upcoming Netflix series “Seven Seconds,” with showrunner Veena Sud. The show centers on the aftermath of an incident involving a police officer and an African-American teenage boy in Jersey City.