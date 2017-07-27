Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston Team Up to Star in TV Series

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are teaming up for a new TV series that will focus on a New York morning show, Variety has confirmed.

“House of Cards” producer Jay Carson is attached to write the script, with Steve Kloves executive producing. Witherspoon and Aniston will also executive produce, with Witherspoon producing through her Hello Sunshine production banner along with her film and television head Lauren Levy Neustadter. The project hails from HBO alum Michael Ellenberg’s newly-launched Media Res banner.

The series is expected to be shopped to networks and streaming services in the coming weeks, industry sources say.

Aniston and Witherspoon previously worked together when Witherspoon guest starred on “Friends” as Aniston’s sister. Witherspoon recently made the jump to TV with the HBO drama “Big Little Lies,” which earned her an Emmy nomination. For Aniston, it would mark her first regular TV role since the end of “Friends” in 2004.

More to come…