Reese Witherspoon to Guest Star on ‘The Mindy Project’

“The Mindy Project” creator and star Mindy Kaling announced on Tuesday that Reese Witherspoon will be guest starring in an episode of Kaling’s eponymous Hulu show.

In an Instagram post, Kaling is holding a cell phone and wearing a puffy vest, while Witherspoon is wearing an off-the-shoulder red dress. Both stars appear to be in a cave.

“Our latest #themindyproject guest star is the only woman I would want to (sic) trapped in a cave with,” Kaling captioned the photo. “(This is weirdly the second cave we have acted in together!)”

The first cave Kaling is referring to is likely from “A Wrinkle In Time,” where she and Witherspoon play Mrs. Who and Mrs. Whatsit, respectively. Oprah Winfrey plays Mrs. Which, the third of the three mysterious beings that come to whisk a young girl and her brother off to save their father. The film, adapted from a Madeline L’Engle novel, is set to premiere March 9, 2018.

“The Mindy Project” will mark Witherspoon’s latest television appearance since her Emmy-nominated role as Madeline Mackenzie in HBO’s “Big Little Lies.” Witherspoon is also developing a new television project she plans to star in opposite Jennifer Aniston.

Kaling didn’t reveal any details about Witherspoon’s character in the show, but fans will get to see her in the upcoming sixth season, which premieres Sept. 12.