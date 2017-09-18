‘Handmaids Tale’s’ Reed Morano Is First Woman to Win Drama Directing Emmy in 22 Years

Reed Morano is not only a rising-star director — she’s the first woman to win the Emmy for drama series directing in 22 years.

Morano directed the first three episodes of “Handmaid’s Tale,” setting the tone and the look for the Hulu show that has drawn critical raves. Morano had experience as a cinematographer but had never directed a pilot prior to “Handmaid’s.” The decision by MGM Television and Hulu to give her not one but three episodes was a major gamble, but one that paid off.

In accepting the award, for the first installment of the 10-episode first season, Morano hailed “Handmaid’s” star Elisabeth Moss for her fearless performance in the adaptation of the Margaret Atwood dystopian novel.

“Lizzie is my ultimate inspiration,” Morano said. “This is as much her as it is me.”

The last female helmer to take the drama series directing Emmy was Mimi Leder in 1995 for the “ER” episode “Love’s Labor Lost.”

Morano was also Emmy-nominated this year for her work as a cinematographer on HBO’s “Divorce.”

    abcd says:
      September 17, 2017 at 7:34 pm

      Congrats to Reed. But do you do you self-victimizing idiots out there need to make this about her gender. Because, coming from a girl, I don’t think there is some secret conspiracy trying to keep Emmy’s from going to women directors out there. How about just applauding her for her merit. As that’s the only reason somebody should win an award of any sort.

