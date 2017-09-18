Emmys: Television Stars Take Fashion Risks on the Red Carpet

Staff Writer @rebeccaarubin
Emmys
REX/Shutterstock

Stars of the small screen kicked off television’s biggest night with bold fashion statements on the Emmys red carpet.

White seemed to be the standout shade on the red carpet, with “Stranger Things” breakout Millie Bobby Brown, who is nominated for supporting actress in a drama, stunning in a belted gown. “SNL” nominee Kate McKinnon also turned out in a pearly dress, as did chef Sandra Lee and “Man Men” alum and “Feud” actress Kiernan Shipka. Per usual, Sofia Vergara turned heads in a white strapless number.

Red gowns were just as prominent, with “Big Little Lies” nominee Nicole Kidman and Yvonne Strahovski of “Handmaid’s Tale” dazzling in the signature color. Also donning red were Issa Rae, Gina Rodriguez, Edie Falco, and Sonequa Martin.

Heidi Klum effortlessly pulled off a trademark red shade in a slit gown, with “Transparent” nominee Judith Light, Ariel Winter, Jessica Biel rocked bold slits as well. Padma Lakshmi and Jane Fonda were among those in brilliant shocking pink.

While “Big Little Lies” stars Reese Witherspoon and Zoe Kravitz made a statements in satin coat dress and multicolored frock respectively, a number of men took fashion risks of their own. The boys of “Stranger Things” arrived in dapper tuxes with Noah Schnapp sporting an embroidered blue jacket and Caleb McLaughlin in patterned purple. Also impressing was “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” nominee Tituss Burgess in gold and “Black-ish nominee” Anthony Anderson in white. “13 Reasons Why” actor Brandon Flynn opted for a more casual look with a sky blue suit and whimsical “Where The Wild Things Are”-patterned tie.

“Black-ish” nominee Tracee Ellis Ross sparkled on the carpet in a silver belted gown, while “Orange Is the New Black” nominee Laverne Cox, Susan Kelechi Watson, “Veep” nominee Anna Chlumsky, “Orange Is the New Black” nominee Uzo Aduba, “American Crime” nominee Felicity Huffman, and Sarah Paulson also shimmered in glittery outfits.

“Big Little Lies” nominee Shailene Woodley hit the carpet in a strappy forest green velvet gown, while “Full Frontal” nominee Samantha Bee and “Stranger Things” nominee Shannon Purser also dressed in emerald.

Making a political statement on the carpet in blue ACLU ribbons were Light, Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily V. Gordon, Kathryn Hahn, Elisabeth Moss, and Mandy Patinkin.

Filed Under:

