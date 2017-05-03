‘Rebel’ Star Danielle Moné Truitt Signs With UTA

Danielle Moné Truitt, the star of the new John Singleton show “Rebel,” has signed with UTA.

The series marks Truitt’s first starring role. “Rebel” is just one of two highly anticipated shows Singleton is exec producing this year, with the other being FX drama “Snowfall.”

The series is set in a tough Oakland precinct known for its brutality and misconduct from police officers. It follows Truitt’s titular character as she tries to navigate the day-to-day grind of being a California cop. “Rebel” premiered March 28 on BET and also stars Method Man, Brandon Quinn, Angela Ko, Mykelti Williamson, and Giancarlo Esposito.

Truitt’s other major credits include “Mulaney” and “Super Fun Night.”

She is repped by CMA Entertainment and Fox Rothschild.

