Rebecca Daugherty Named ABC Marketing Chief

Rebecca Daugherty has been named executive VP of marketing for ABC Entertainment. In her new role, Daugherty will oversee marketing for ABC and ABC Studios.

Daugherty’s promotion follows the departure in February of longtime ABC marketing head Marla Provencio.

“As a leader in an industry filled with creative superstars, Becky has been at the center of many of ABC’s most successful and memorable marketing campaigns,” said ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey. “She’s a gifted innovator whose keen ability to showcase our programs and talent across multiple platforms is especially assuring as we lead the charge into an exciting new season ahead.”

Daugherty previously served as VP of vice president, dramas, movies and specials for ABC Entertainment Marketing. Prior to joining ABC, she worked in marketing at Fox television network.

ABC has also promoted Erin Weir to senior VP, marketing strategy, and Jill Gershman to senior VP, marketing creative. Both execs will report to Daugherty.

“I’m equally thrilled to promote Erin and Jill – two of our brightest marketing minds – to positions where they’ll be able to have an even greater impact on our future success,” Dungey said. “Bolstering Becky’s efforts by focusing on strategy, creative and operations, they complete an awesome trifecta of marketing leaders.”