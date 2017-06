Bill Maher used the N-word on Friday night’s episode of “Real Time,” drawing outrage on social media.

His guest on the show was Senator Ben Sasse, who asked the host, “Would you like to come work in the field with us?

Maher responded, “Work in the fields? Senator, I am a house n—.”

The comment drew laughs and groans from the audience, but Sasse laughed along.

He quickly added, “It was a joke.” But social media was not amused, with many calling for Maher to be fired.

Unacceptable. And the audience applauds!?! So hurtful. https://t.co/V5yAk9C9ON — Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) June 3, 2017

Me after watching that clip of Bill Maher pic.twitter.com/y099nvBsp0 — Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) June 3, 2017