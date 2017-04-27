Bravo Renews Five ‘Real Housewives’ Series, ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ 12 More Shows

Bravo announced renewals for 18 of their shows on Thursday, including most of the popular “Real Housewives” series and “Vanderpump Rules.”

Joining the previously announced renewals of scripted series “Imposters” and “Odd Mom Out” as well as unscripted shows “Top Chef” and “Million Dollar Listing New York,” the network confirmed new season orders for: “The Real Housewives of Orange County;” “Shahs of Sunset;” “The Real Housewives of New Jersey;” “Flipping Out;” “Don’t Be Tardy;” “Married to Medicine;” “Below Deck;” “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles;” “The Real Housewives of Atlanta;” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills;” “The Real Housewives of Dallas;” “Inside the Actor’s Studio;” “Summer House;” and “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Real Housewives of Potomac” just started airing its second season earlier this month, so a decision has yet to be made on a renewal.

“A continued investment in more content allows us to give marketing partners even more environments to place their brand messaging,” said Laura Molen, executive vice president of the lifestyle and hispanic advertising sales group for NBCUniversal. “We know that the Bravo audience is one of the most engaged, passionate groups out there and we’re excited to work with clients to create authentic opportunities on their behalf.”

Bravo is among the Top 10 ad-supported cable entertainment networks in the key adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 demographics. The first quarter of this year was the network’s best ranking in Q1 ever for adults 18-49, 8th in primetime among all ad-supported cable networks.

In 2016 Bravo was the fastest growing digital platform among the top 25 ad-supported cable entertainment networks in unique visitors for adults 18-49 and maintains the number one ranking for the most engaged, educated and affluent viewers in that demo.