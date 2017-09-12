ABC Developing Drama Inspired by Life of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Kyle Richards

ABC is developing a drama series inspired by the life of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards, Variety has learned.

Titled “Glass Houses,” the potential series would follow the financially overextended Anisa Shattenkirk-Glass as she launches her own company to challenge her former employer and mother-in-law Dahlia for control of the L.A. real estate market, all while trying to court and please L.A.’s most lucrative and elite clients.

Universal Television will produce in association with NBCUniversal International Studios and Working Title. “The Good Wife” writer and executive producer Leonard Dick will write and executive produce “Glass Houses.” Richards will also executive produce along with Working Title’s Andrew Stearn, Tim Bevan, and Eric Fellner.

Richards and Working Title are repped by UTA. Dick is repped by WME.

Richards has been a main cast member on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” since its first season along with her sister, Kim. She was also a contestant on “The New Celebrity Apprentice” when Arnold Schwarzenegger took over hosting duties from now-President Donald Trump. Prior to “Real Housewives,” Richards appeared in multiple film and television projects, most notably in a recurring role on “Little House on the Prairie.” Her other television credits include parts on “Fantasy Island,” “Love Boat: The Next Wave,” “ER,” “Beverly Hills, 90210,” and “7th Heaven.” On the film side, she has appeared in the original “Halloween,” “The Watcher in the Woods,” and “National Lampoon’s Pledge This.”

This is the latest TV project to be based on Richards’ life. The upcoming drama “American Woman” will also be based on Richards. That project stars Alicia Silverstone and Mena Suvari. Set amid the sexual revolution and the rise of second-wave feminism, “American Woman” follows Bonnie (Silverstone), an unconventional mother struggling to raise her two daughters (Makenna James and Lia Ryan McHugh) after leaving her husband. With the help of her two best friends, Kathleen (Suvari) and Diana (Jennifer Bartels), these three women will each discover their own brand of independence in a world reluctant to give it. The series landed a 12-episode order for its first season.

“American Woman” was originally in development at TV Land but was moved over to Spike in March, ahead of the latter network’s rebrand as the Paramount Network in January 2018 as part of restructuring at parent company Viacom.