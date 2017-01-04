Endemol Shine North America is combining two of its unscripted production units to form a new company, Truly Original. The move brings together the companies behind such shows as “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “Ink Master.”

Glenda Hersh and Steven Weinstock, whose True Entertainment was acquired by Endemol Shine in 2003, will oversee the new entity, which merges True with Original Media. In addition to leading True, the two executives have served as co-CEOs of Endemol Shine-owned Original since 2015.

“We are genuinely thrilled to be announcing Truly Original, which represents a blending of the respective strengths of two successful production companies, while maintaining the creative identity of each,” Hersh and Weinstock said. “We look forward to continuing to execute at the highest levels of creativity and innovation for our network partners, and to offering our executive and production talent even greater opportunity as our business continues to evolve.”

Among True Entertainment’s original series are “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “Vanity Fair Confidential.” Original Media produces “Ink Master” and “Swamp People.”

“With their sharp creativity and singular vision for leadership, Steven and Glenda have built and shepherded two of our industry’s most prolific, successful and distinguished production companies,” said Endemol Shine Americas CEO Chris Abrego. “Their value to Endemol Shine is immense and we’re excited to support them in this exciting Truly Original endeavor.”

The combined companies will relocate to new office space in New York later this year.