TV News Roundup: ‘Ray Donovan’ Drops Season 5 Trailer

Staff Writer @rebeccaarubin
ray donovan season 4 finale
Courtesy of Showtime

In today’s roundup, “Ray Donovan” Season 5 gets a trailer, and Food Network and Cooking Channel announce 13 new series and 25 pilots. 

FIRST LOOKS

Showtime released Season 5 trailer and key art for “Ray Donovan,” which premieres on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Emmy nominee Liev Schreiber, in his role as L.A.’s best professional fixer, brings his attention back to Hollywood and his celebrity fixer firm. This season, Oscar-winner Susan Sarandon is joining the ensemble cast of Paula Malcomson, with Eddie Marsan and Dash Mihok among the returning cast. “Ray Donovan” was created by Ann Biderman and is executive produced by David Hollander, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff, and Lou Fusaro.

DEVELOPMENT

Food Network and Cooking Channel’s summer programming includes 350 premiere hours of traditional shows, along with 13 new series and 25 pilots, which will be rolled out over the second half of the year. Food Network’s schedule will launch new series such as “Dessert Games,” “Guy’s Big Project” (hosted by Guy Fieri), and “I Hart Food.” Also airing are new episodes of “Texas Cake House,” “Chopped Grill Masters,” and “Halloween Baking Championship.” Cooking Channel’s new series includes “Monster Food” and “Late Nite Eats.”

ABC News’s Lincoln Square Productions is developing a crime documentary series, “The 4%,” with Viola Davis, Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions, and XCON Productions for ABC. The six-part true crime series explores the cases of two death row convicts who might be innocent. The National Academy of Sciences estimates as many as four percent of the people on death row are innocent. The investigative documentary unpacks the facts of the case on both sides to determine if convicts might not be guilty.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad