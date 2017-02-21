“Ray Donovan” will welcome a slew of new faces in its fifth season.

Graham Rogers, who starred on the first season of ABC’s “Quantico,” has been cast in a season-long arc in the Showtime series, Variety has learned exclusively. “House of Cards” actor Michel Gill will also recur in Season 5.

Rogers will play Smitty, the new boyfriend of Bridget (Kerris Dorsey) in New York.

“Ray Donovan” is the second current Showtime collaboration for Rogers, who will also appear in the cabler’s comedy pilot “SMILF,” alongside Rosie O’Donnell and creator Frankie Shaw. His other credits include NBC’s “Revolution,” Hulu’s “Resident Advisors,” plus films “Love and Mercy” and “Crazy Kind of Love.” He is repped by CAA and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Gill will appear in a season-long arc as the character, Doug Landry. Aside from “House of Cards,” Gill is known from USA Network’s “Mr. Robot” and Netflix’s “The Get Down.”

“Ray Donovan” was renewed for a fifth season this summer, and will head into production this year. Starring the Goldeon Globe and Emmy nominated Liev Schreiber and Jon Voight, the series ranked as one of the top dramas this summer, averaging 5.1 million viewers across platforms for Season 4.

Recently announced, Adina Porter, Brian White and Lili Simmons will also appear in new roles in Season 5.