‘Ransom’ Renewed for Season 2 at CBS

"Refuge" -- Eric is called in to negotiate with a burglar who is holding a family hostage after they catch him breaking into their safe, but the team finds the circumstances suspicious after learning the husband has been kidnapped before, on RANSOM, Saturday, April 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Luke Roberts (Eric Beaumont) Photo: FranÃÂ§ois Lefebvre/eOne ÃÂ© 2017 Ransom Television Productions Inc. and Wildcats Productions. All rights reserved in the U.S. only
CBS has renewed “Ransom” for Season 2, the network announced Tuesday.

The 13-episode second season will be filmed in Hungary for broadcast next year. The drama series stars Luke Roberts as expert hostage negotiator Eric Beaumont whose team is brought in to save lives when no one else can. Sarah Greene, Brandon Jay McLaren, and Nazneen Contractor also star. The series is inspired by the professional experiences of distinguished crisis negotiator Laurent Combalbert and his partner, Marwan Mery.

The surprise second season order comes despite the fact that that “Ransom” was among the lowest-rated shows on broadcast last season. Airing on Saturday nights, the series averaged just a 0.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.5 million viewers in the Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings. The season finale in April drew a 0.3 and 2.7 million viewers, down approximately 60 percent in both measures from the season premiere (0.9, 6.7 million). However, due to the fact that the show is a Canadian-Hungarian co-production, it was a relatively low cost acquisition for CBS.

“Ransom” was created by David Vainola and Frank Spotnitz. It is a Canada-Hungary treaty co-production, produced by Entertainment One (eOne) with executive producers Jennifer Kawaja and Julia Sereny  of Sienna Films and Spotnitz for Big Light Productions.

Valerie Pechels and Odile McDonald of Wildcats Productions will executive produce with Daniel Kresmery and György Rajnai of Korda Studios co-producing.  The series was developed in association with Corus Entertainment Inc., with the participation from the Canada Media Fund, and produced with the financial assistance of the Ontario Film and Television Tax Credit and the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit. eOne controls worldwide rights to the series.

