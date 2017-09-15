Radiohead, Hans Zimmer Record Track for BBC Natural History Epic ‘Blue Planet II’

Radiohead and Hans Zimmer have joined forces to make a track for upcoming BBC natural history epic “Blue Planet II.” The pair will record “(ocean) bloom,” a new version of Radiohead song “Bloom” from their 2011 album “The King of Limbs.”

The exclusive track from Radiohead, one of the world’s biggest rock bands, and Zimmer, one of the best-known movie composers, will feature in a prequel to the blue-chip series. A short teaser version of the prequel will be released online Sept. 26 ahead of its full launch at a “Blue Planet II” premiere at London’s BFI Imax on Sept. 27.

Thom Yorke will re-record his vocals for the track, which will be recorded at AIR studios in London with the BBC Concert Orchestra. The Radiohead lead singer said the first “Blue Planet” was the starting point for the original track.

“‘Bloom’ was inspired by the original ‘Blue Planet’ series, so it’s great to be able to come full circle with the song and re-imagine it for this incredible landmark’s sequel,” he said. “Hans is a prodigious composer who effortlessly straddles several musical genres, so it was liberating for us all to work with such a talent and see how he wove the sound of the series and ‘Bloom’ together.”

Zimmer has scored “Blue Planet II” with Jacob Shea and Dave Fleming from Bleeding Fingers Music. “‘Bloom’ appears to have been written ahead of its time, as it beautifully reflects the jaw-dropping lifeforms and seascapes viewers are introduced to in ‘Blue Planet II,’” he said. “Working with Thom, Jonny and the boys has been a wonderful diversion, and it’s given me an interesting peek into their musical world.”

“Blue Planet II” bows on the BBC in the U.K. and BBC America in the U.S., where it has the title “Planet Earth: Blue Planet II.” BBC Worldwide is selling it internationally and will hope to follow the success of its other blue-chip titles, notably “Planet Earth II,” which was a huge international hit.