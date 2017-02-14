Hot off the big announcement that current “Bachelor” contestant Rachel Lindsay will be the “Bachelorette” during Season 13, the first black woman to be given the title stopped by “Good Morning America” Tuesday morning to talk about her history-making endeavor.

“I don’t feel added pressure,” Lindsay told Michael Strahan when asked how she feels about making franchise history. “I’m honored to have this opportunity and to represent myself as an Africa-American woman. And I just hope that people rally behind me like they did in Nick’s season,” she said.

Lindsay, who is a contestant on Nick Viall’s currently-airing season of “The Bachelor,” maintained that she is just trying to find love like anyone else. “Even though I’m an African-American woman, it’s no different than any other ‘Bachelorette,'” she said.

Strahan also asked about Lindsay’s experience on an upcoming episode of “The Bachelor” when her mother asks Nick how he feels about being in an interracial relationship.

“I know my mom,” Lindsay said. “So I am not shocked that my mom asked that. My sister is married to a white guy, so it’s nothing new for our family. She just wanted to make sure Nick was comfortable with it.”

