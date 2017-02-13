ABC has cast its first black lead on “The Bachelor” franchise.

Contestant Rachel Lindsay will be the next “Bachelorette,” Variety has confirmed with sources.

Our insiders say the network wanted to wait until after tonight’s episode to announce the news, but famed “Bachelor” blogger Reailty Steve leaked the news early.

“The Bachelor” franchise has long endured criticism of its lack of diverse casting — especially among the leads. Over more than 30 seasons of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” an African-American man or woman has never held the main title.

