Home-Shopping Spree: QVC, HSN Will Merge Under John Malone

The nation’s two best known home-shopping TV operations, QVC and Home Shopping Network, are set to come together under an all-stock deal valued at approximately $2.1 billion put together by John Malone’s Liberty Interactive Corp.

Under the terms of the deal, Liberty, which owns QVC and already controls a 38% stake in HSN, will combine. Shareholders in HSN will receive 1.65 shares of QVC’s Series A stock for each share of HSN. The companies said the offer values each share of HSN at $40.36, or a 29% premium\, based on Wednesday’s closing stock prices.

