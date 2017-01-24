Netflix has ordered eight new episodes of seminal ’00s hit “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.” The new season will begin production in the spring, bringing on a new Fab Five to replace original stars Carson Kressley, Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, and Jai Rodriguez.

Per Netflix, the revival will move far beyond the confines of New York City to “turn red states pink…one makeover at a time,” and promises some tough missions for the not-yet-cast new Fab Five. Scout Productions’ David Collins, creator and executive producer of “Queer Eye,” along with executive producing partners Michael Williams and Rob Eric, are once again at the helm, in association with ITV Entertainment. David Eilenberg will executive produce for ITV Entertainment.

“Queer Eye” was an instant hit when it premiered in 2003 on Bravo, running for five seasons and spawning international versions in countries like Australia, Chile, and Sweden, and snagging itself an Emmy for outstanding reality series in 2004. The show followed the making-over of a straight man by the gay Fab Five, who each had their own area of expertise: food and wine (Allen), grooming (Douglas), interior design (Filicia), fashion (Kressley), and pop culture/relationships/social interaction (Rodriguez).

The eight-episode new season will premiere globally on Netflix.