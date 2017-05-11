TV News Roundup: ‘Queen of the South’ Season 2 First Look (Watch)

In today’s roundup, Variety has an exclusive preview of “Queen of the South” Season 2, plus Amazon has greenlit a Neo-Victorian drama, and Nat Geo has made a series of new hires.

FIRST LOOK

In anticipation of the second season of USA Network’s “Queen of the South,” which premieres on Thursday, June 8 at 10 p.m., Variety has an exclusive first look.

The drama set in the world of Mexican drug cartels is based on the book “La Reina Del Sur,” which inspired the hugely popular telenovela on Telemundo, USA’s Spanish-language sister network. The series stars Alice Braga as Teresa Mendoza, a woman who inadvertently becomes drawn into the world of high-stakes drug trafficking when her drug-dealer boyfriend is murdered. Season 2 of the drama welcomes new showrunner, Natalie Chaidez.

Watch the sneak peek here:

CASTING

Denise Boutte has been cast in a recurring role in IFC’s “Stan Against Evil.” The actress, best known for her role on Tyler Perry’s “Meet the Browns,” will play Lara Bouchard. Boutte also recently starred in TVOne’s film “Media” and wrapped filming on the indie rom-com “Couples’ Night” with Tony Rock and Charles Malik Whitfield. She is repped by Innovative and Newman-Thomas Management.

DEALS

Global independent studio Entertainment One has entered into a multi-year first-look TV and digital partnership with writer/director/producer Brad Peyton and his producing partner Jeff Fierson through their production shingle ASAP Entertainment. The deal will bring Peyton’s television and digital projects to eOne, to serve as the studio and control worldwide rights. CAA and attorneys Jodi Peikoff and Michael Mahan rep Peyton and Fierson.

GREENLIGHTS

Cartoon Network has greenlit the series “Unikitty!” from Warner Bros. Animation. The series follows Unikitty, the beloved character from “The LEGO Movie,” and a whole cast of friends into a world full of adventure, excitement and dance parties. “Unikitty!” features voice actors Tara Strong, Grey Griffin, Micucci, Roger Craig Smith, Eric Bauza, and H. Michael Croner and is executive produced by Dan Lin, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Roy Lee, Jill Wilfert, and Sam Register.

Amazon announced that it has greenlit original one-hour Neo-Victorian fantasy “Carnival Row” to series. The eight-episode series explores tensions between mythical creatures fleeing a war-torn country and the citizens inside whose city they take up refuge. A string of unsolved murders notches the tension up even higher. The series will be executive produced by Rene Echevarria, Paul McGuigan, and Travis Beacham. Echevarria will also serve as showrunner, with McGuigan as director. Beacham wrote the original script. The series will be produced by Legendary Entertainment. The series is scheduled to begin filming in the fall of 2018 for a 2019 release.

DEVELOPMENT

Netflix has commissioned “The Who Was? Show,” a family series based on Penguin’s Who HQ children’s books, which feature biographies of notable characters throughout history, like Malala Yousafzai and Walt Disney. The multimedia series will feature a who’s who of the world’s most important leaders, innovators and creative trendsetters, putting historical figures into context for today’s children. Each show will feature a variety half hour of live action, animated shorts, improvisations, sketches, musical performances and guest appearances. 13 half hour episode have been ordered from “Bob’s Burgers” animation studio Bento Box Animation. Rich Korson will serve as showrunner, and the series is produced by FremantleMedia Kids & Family Entertainment and Matador Content.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Jennifer Dorian will take on a new role at Turner Classic Movies as the executive vice president of Turner Portfolio 360 Brand Strategy, a new position created to lead a company-wide initiative to identify new opportunities for revenue growth from 360-degree brand extensions across Turner networks, franchises, talent and characters. Dorian will assume the role in addition to her current role as general manager of Turner Classic Movies and FilmStruck. She will report to Coleman Breland, president of Turner Content Distribution and Turner Classic Movies, and Doug Shapiro, executive vice president and chief strategy officer at Turner.

National Geographic has announced a series of new hires, including Marcus East as executive vice president of product and technology, Marcelo Galdieri as senior vice president of digital product, and Jonathan Hunt as senior vice president of audience development and digital strategy. Both East and Hunt will report to Rachel Webber, executive vice president of digital product, and Galdieri will lead a product group on East’s team.

East will be responsible for leading the teams that deliver digital consumer experiences, and for designing and implementing a platform and architecture strategy in partnership with 21st Century Fox and Fox Networks Group. Galdieri will oversee the team responsible for the design, development and implementation of the unified National Geographic web and mobile web products across international territories, and the company’s localized native mobile app, multi-format offering. Hunt will be responsible for scaling social audiences and community engagement across its key social media platforms; expanding the company’s social video capabilities; and partnering with Sales to grow digital revenue across National Geographic digital and social channels and products.

Dave Kaplan has been promoted to senior vice president of strategic insights and research for lifestyle networks at NBCUniversal. He will continue to report to Francis Berwick, president of lifestyle networks at NBCUniversal and Liz Mahaffey, the external vice president of research and brand strategy at NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. In his new role, Kaplan will oversee all phases of research and strategic insights for Bravo Media and Oxygen Media as well as drive best practices and cross portfolio initiatives with E!.

SPECIALS

Grammy-award winning artist Pitbull and CMA award winner Brett Eldredge will perform at 2017’s Miss USA pageant, to air live on Fox Sunday, May 14 at 8 p.m. The show will also feature a performance by Michael Jackson ONE, the collaboration between Cirque du Soleil and the Estate of Michael Jackson. Emmy Award winner Julianne Hough and three-time Emmy Award nominee Terrence J will host the competition and return as producers of the annual broadcast. Model, designer and body activist Ashley Graham returns as backstage host. Voting for Miss USA continues through Saturday, May 13.

AWARDS

Univision Communications Inc. President and CEO Randy Falco will be presented with Boys Hope Girls Hope New York’s Vision of Hope Award at Cipriani Wall Street on Thursday, May 18. The award is presented annually to an individual whose lifelong commitment to philanthropy, community service and to our nation’s youth has inspired, empowered, nurtured and encouraged others to succeed. New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning will also be honored with the Ann & Wellington Mara Award. The gala is the organization’s main source of funding. BHGHNY is the city’s only college access urban boarding program.