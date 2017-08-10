‘Queen of the South’ Renewed for Season 3 at USA

“Queen of the South” has been renewed for Season 3, USA Network announced on Thursday.

Based on Arturo Pérez-Reverte’s book “La Reina del Sur,” the series stars Alice Braga as Teresa Mendoza, who is forced to run from a Mexican drug cartel and seek refuge in America. In Season 2, Mendoza must not only survive but also learn the rules of the drug trade, forcing her to form an alliance with Camila Vargas (Veronica Falcon), the estranged wife of her enemy.

Season 3 is expected to air in 2018. The Season 2 finale will air Aug. 31. Natalie Chaidez and David T. Friendly serve as executive producers. The series is a co-production from Fox 21 Television Studios and Universal Cable Productions.

In Nielsen Live+3 data, the series is Thursday night’s number one cable series among adults 18-49 and the night’s number one cable drama among adults 25-54, adults 18-34, and total viewers year to date, and has delivered an average of 2 million total viewers per episode this season.

“Queen of the South” is one of several original series currently airing on USA. The others include “Mr. Robot,” “Colony,” “Falling Water,” “Playing House,” “Shooter,” “The Sinner,” and “Suits.” Upcoming series include the drama “Damnation” and “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G.”