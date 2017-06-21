‘Quantico’ Recruits ‘Code Black’ EP as Season 3 Showrunner

“Quantico” has tapped “Code Black” executive producer and showrunner Michael Seitzman to serve as showrunner and executive producer on the ABC show’s upcoming third season, Variety has confirmed.

He takes over the role from Josh Safran, who left “Quantico” at the end of Season 2. However, Safran will remain with the show’s third season as a consultant. Seitzman will continue to serve as an executive producer and showrunner on “Code Black.” Both shows are produced by ABC Television Studios, where Seitzman is currently under an overall deal.

“Quantico” series regulars Priyanka Chopra, Jake McLaughlin, Johanna Braddy, and Blair Underwood will all return for Season 3, while Yasmine Al Massri and Pearl Thusi have left the show. It is not known at this time if Aunjanue Ellis and Russell Tovey will be returning for the new season.

The espionage drama received an order for an abbreviated run of 13 episodes in May. Season 2 averaged a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.8 million viewers per episode in live-plus-same day viewing, down 45% in the key demo from Season 1. However, the show showed significant lift in delayed viewing, doubling its audience in the key demo in live-plus-seven. In addition, Chopra has a large international fan base from her Bollywood days that makes the show a profitable export for ABC and ABC Studios.