‘Punisher’ Netflix Series Debuts First Footage at Comic-Con

The first look at Marvel and Netflix’s “Punisher” TV series was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con during the panel for “The Defenders” in Hall H.

In the clip, fans see The Punisher, whose real name is Frank Castle, in a flashback teaching his daughter how to play guitar. It then snaps back to the present, with Castle driving a souped-up car as he engages in a driving shootout with a biker. After successfully shooting the man off his motorcycle, Castle circles back and runs the man over.

The scene then jumps to El Paso, Texas, where a cartel boss is heading into a club. Castle observes him through a window via a sniper rifle scope. As the cartel boss gets frisky with two women, Castle kills him from a considerable distance with the rifle. Finally, he corners a hood named Mickey O’Hare in a bathroom at JFK Airport in New York. When O’Hare asks if killing him will bring him any closure, Castle replies no before strangling O’Hare with his own necktie.

The series stars Bernthal as the title character, reprising the role he originally played in Season 2 of “Daredevil.” Deborah Ann Woll, who plays Karen Page in “Daredevil,” will also appear in the “Punisher” series. Steven Lightfoot serves as executive producer and showrunner, in addition to writing the first two episodes. “The Punisher” is produced by Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios for Netflix.