Pulse Films Adapting ‘Meet Me in the Bathroom’ With ‘Shut Up and Play the Hits’ Directors (EXCLUSIVE)

The sights and sounds of New York’s resurgent post-9/11 music scene will be documented in “Meet Me in the Bathroom: Rebirth and Rock & Roll in NYC 2001-2011,” from Pulse Films, with “Shut Up and Play the Hits” directors Will Lovelace and Dylan Southern attached, Variety has learned.

With 9/11 as a backdrop, the documentary series is billed as a story about the transformation of the city in the first decade of the 2000s as seen through the prism of the bands coming through at the time. It will feature archive video and interviews with the musicians and bands of the day including The Strokes, Interpol, and LCD Soundsystem, the focus of 2012 Sundance hit “Shut Up and Play the Hits.” Pulse Films is behind the project, which will also take in the explosion of Vice, which bought into Pulse in 2016, and the rise of the hipster as a global phenomenon.

Lovelace and Southern continue their relationship with Pulse, having worked with the film, TV and digital studio on “Shut Up and Play the Hits” and the Grammy-nominated Blur film “No Distance Left to Run.”

“Lizzy’s book captures a moment and a feeling in a way that is immediate, visceral and evocative, and those are the qualities we want to bring to the screen,” the pair said in a statement. “Beyond being a document of a vital and exciting period of creativity in one of the world’s greatest cities, bringing ‘Meet Me in the Bathroom’ to the screen is also an opportunity to explore the seismic changes that have occurred in the culture since the turn of the century.”

Pulse optioned the Lizzie Goodman book, and the author will be an executive producer. Pulse’s Thomas Benski, Sam Bridger, and Brian Levy, and BMG’s Jaime Neely will also exec produce the cinematic music doc, which is slated to run in four parts.

“Shut Up and Play the Hits” was an inspiration for Goodman’s book, which she said she had often thought would work on screen. “I couldn’t be more excited to work with Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, as well as the entire Pulse Films team. It’s time to share with everyone else the full view of this weird, beautiful, dirty time capsule I’ve been inhabiting,” she said.

Pulse’s music work includes Nick Cave films “20,000 Days on Earth,” and “One More Time with Feeling,” and “Lemonade,” the Beyonce-HBO project that accompanied the star’s album of the same name. “Lizzy’s work is so vivid and captures the zeitgeist in such a rich and exciting way – it feels natural for us to help realize it for television,” Benski said about “Meet Me in the Bathroom.” “With music so ingrained in our studios’ DNA, we felt acquiring the rights was a natural step in our continued mission to capture moments of culture through storytelling.”