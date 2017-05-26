PromaxBDA Conference Adds Brett Ratner Keynote Q&A (EXCLUSIVE)

Director and producer Brett Ratner will deliver a keynote Q&A at the 2017 PromaxBDA Conference, Variety has learned exclusively.

In his session, which will take place June 6, Ratner will discuss the future of television. He joins previously announced speakers that include: Justin Simien, creator of Netflix’s “Dear White People;” The Black List’s Franklin Leonard; Adam Stotsky, president of E! and Esquire; “SNL” writer Megan Callahan; Alan Beard, CMO of Fullscreen Media; and many more. The Conference will take place June 5-8 in LA at the JW Marriott Hotel at LA Live.

Ratner is a celebrated producer and director in both film and television. He is known for his directing work on the “Rush Hour” film franchise, as well as “X-Men: The Last Stand” and Dwayne Johnson’s “Hercules.” As a producer, he helped launch the Fox series “Prison Break,” and has produced films such as “The Revenant,” “Black Mass,” and “War Dogs.”

PromaxBDA celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2016 and is a member association representing more than 10,000 companies and individuals from major media organizations, marketing agencies, research companies, strategic and creative vendors and technology providers around the globe. The annual conference features marketing, promotion and design executives gathering together to share ideas, techniques, and tools that represent the next generation of the industry.