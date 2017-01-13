Priyanka Chopra was injured on the set of “Quantico,” and since has been released from the hospital, Variety has confirmed. However, the actress is taking some time off of the show.

A spokesperson for ABC tells Variety there was minor accident on the New York set of the action drama on Thursday, so Chopra was rushed to a nearby hospital. She was examined by a doctor and is now at home resting comfortably.

Chopra slipped and fell, hitting her head during a stunt, according to TMZ. The gossip site writes that the actress suffered a concussion.

A source tells Variety that production on “Quantico” will not be shut down, and the show is shooting today without Chopra. Our insider says she is expected to be back soon.