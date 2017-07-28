Priyanka Chopra Developing Comedy Series About Bollywood Star at ABC (EXCLUSIVE)

ABC is developing a comedy series about a former Bollywood star executive produced by Priyanka ChopraVariety has learned exclusively.

The currently untitled single-camera series would follow a former Bollywood star who settles down in the suburbs of America with her bi-cultural family and tries to bring her colorful lifestyle to an otherwise dull town. The series is based on the real life of Madhuri Dixit, who will also executive produce.

Sri Rao, a Bollywood writer and a writer for shows like “General Hospital: Night Shift,” will pen the pilot and executive produce, as will Dixit’s husband, Sriram Nene. Mark Gordon and Nick Pepper will executive produce through the Mark Gordon Company, which currently produces “Ray Donovan,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “Quantico,” among many other shows. ABC Studios will produce.

Chopra, herself a Bollywood star, currently stars on “Quantico,” which is going into its third season. She is repped by WME and Trinity Ventures. Rao is repped by Kleinberg Lange Cuddy & Carlo.

This fall, ABC is set to debut the medical drama “The Good Doctor” starring Freddie Highmore, Marvel series “Inhumans” with Anson Mount and Iwan Rheon, the Kyra Segdwick-led drama “Ten Days in the Valley,” comedy series “The Mayor” from executive producer and “Hamitlon” breakout Daveed Diggs, and “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” formerly “The Gospel of Kevin.”

ABC’s other new series orders — “Alex Inc.,” “The Crossing,” “Deception,” “For the People,” and “Splitting Up Together” — will debut at midseason.

