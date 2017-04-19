Fox’s revival of “Prison Break” was down significantly in both key measures for the second straight week after its premiere on April 4, according to the Nielsen overnight ratings.

The series posted a 0.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.5 million viewers on Tuesday night. That is down by over 20% in both measures from last week (1.1, 3.2 million) and 40% in the demo and 34% in total viewers from the premiere (1.5, 3.8 million). However, the show has seen dramatic increases in delayed viewing. In Live-7, the season premiere grew by 53% to a 2.3, making it Fox’s highest-rated Tuesday entertainment telecast in over 18 months in that measure.

Earlier on Fox, a new episode of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (0.7, 1.9 million) was even, followed by a repeat of “The Mick.”

“The Voice” (1.8, 8.7 million) was again the top-rated show of the night. The final two episodes of Season 1 of “Trial & Error” followed, with the 10 p.m. episode (0.9, 4.1 million) rising significantly from the last new episode in both measures, while the 10:30 episode (0.7, 3.2 million) dipped.

On CBS, “NCIS” (1.3, 13.1 million) dipped in the demo, as did a new episode of “Bull” (1.1, 10.3 million). “NCIS: New Orleans” (1.1, 10 million) was up in both measures.

For ABC, comedies “The Middle” (1.2, 5.2 million), “American Housewife” (1.2, 4.4 million), “Fresh Off the Boat” (1.0, 3.7 million), and “Imaginary Mary” (0.9, 3.2 million) were all even. “Agents of SHIELD” (0.8, 2.5 million) rose slightly in the demo.

A repeat of “The Flash” on The CW led into a new episode of “iZombie” (0.3, 930,000), which was even from last week.

NBC topped the night in the demo with a 1.5 but finished second in total viewers with 7 million. CBS finished second in the demo with a 1.2 but first in total viewers with 11.1 million. ABC came in third with a 1.0 and 3.6 million viewers. Fox closed out with a 0.8 and 2.1 million. The CW finished with a 0.3 and 935,000.