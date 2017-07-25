Princess Diana Documentary With William and Harry Scores International Buyers

A host of international broadcasters have bought “Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy,” the documentary that features Princes Harry and William talking about the life of their mother, Princess Diana.

The 90-minute program aired Monday evening on ITV in Britain and on HBO in the U.S., a month ahead of the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death in a car crash. Sales are being handled by U.K.-based Drive, which has now also sold it to Canadian public broadcaster CBS.

In Australia it has gone to free TV network Seven, and Three has picked it up in New Zealand.

In Europe, “Diana, Our Mother” has been acquired by Norway’s NRK, Finland’s YLE, and Denmark’s TV2. Deals are expected to close soon in Spain, where pubcaster TVE is tipped to buy the show, and other territories including Japan, Italy, Sweden, and Russia.

“The response from international broadcast partners has been phenomenal,” said Drive joint managing director Ben Barrett. “We look forward to announcing more broadcast partners for this landmark film in the weeks ahead.”

“Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Her Legacy” was produced by Oxford Film and Television. A spate of documentaries and films has been ordered to mark the upcoming anniversary of the princess’ death. Channel 4 in the U.K. and PBS in the U.S. ordered “Diana: In Her Own Words” this week, and the BBC has a one-off drama about the princess, “Diana and I.”