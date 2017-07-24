Princess Diana TV Film Promises Never-Before-Seen Footage

A new Channel 4 and PBS feature documentary on Princess Diana will have never-before-seen footage of the royal captured by her speech coach in the early 1990s.

“Diana: In Her Own Words” will go out on Channel 4 in the U.K. and PBS in the US in August, ahead of the twentieth anniversary of her death. It will center on video tapes of the princess recorded at Kensington Palace by her speech coach Peter Settelen as he helped her prepare to publicly present her account of her life and marriage.

In the recordings, Diana reflects on her early life, relationship with the Prince Of Wales, and life in the public eye. The filmmakers claim the tapes are the only known unmediated video ever recorded with Diana.

There is also footage of Diana rehearsing as she sought to reinvent her public persona and prepared to make the recordings for Andrew Morton’s book about her, and speak in the “Panorama” interview with Martin Bashir.

As well as the footage of the princess, there are interviews with subjects including her personal protection officer Ken Wharfe, private secretary Patrick Jephson, and Diana’s ballet teacher Anne Allan.

London-based independent Kaboom Film & TV has produced the feature documentary, which was directed by Kevin Sim (“Once Upon a Time in Iran”) and executive produced by Charles Furneaux (“Touching The Void”).

Channel 4’s deputy chief creative officer & head of factual Ralph Lee commissioned the film and said: “The tapes, which show a relaxed and off-duty Diana, are hugely illuminating about her personality, humor and charm. Combined with historical context and interviews with her closest confidants, this film provides a nuanced, multi-layered portrait of the most famous woman in the world and a mother who has shaped the future line of the royal family.”

Princess Diana has been the subject of numerous documentaries since her death in 1997. Earlier this year the BBC commissioned “Diana & I,” from BAFTA-winning writer Jeremy Brock and Oscar-nominated director Peter Cattaneo.

ITV, meanwhile, has “Diana, Our Mother: Her Life And Her Legacy,” which features the princess’ sons, William and Harry, talking about their mother. HBO has taken the US rights, and like ITV, will transmit it tonight, Monday.