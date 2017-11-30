You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Prince’s Last Year’ Will Explore the Music Icon’s Final Twelve Months

Prince
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

CeeLo Green, George Clinton and Rev Al Sharpton will all contribute to a U.K.-produced documentary about the last year in the life of iconic musician and star Prince.

Prince’s Last Year” has been commissioned by British broadcaster Channel 4. The one-off documentary will look at the last twelve months of the star’s life, starting with a secret gig at The White House and including footage from his solo gigs on the Piano & Microphone tour.

Prince sold over 100 million records during a long career. He died in April, 2016, aged 57.

U.K. and U.S-based indie Lincoln Square Prods. is making “Prince’s Last Year,” which will also look at the star’s addiction to painkillers, which he took to alleviate pain from performing, and kept from his friends and family. Running to one-hour, the doc also includes insight into Prince’s politics and activism.

In a segment about the days immediately before his death, the film has contributions from friend and political commentator Van Jones, singer Eryn Allen Kane and former girlfriend Andy Allo.

The film is produced and directed by Adrian Sibley (“The Kate Bush Story: Running up That Hill”). It is executive produced by Dan Goldsack, and Sheldon Lazarus is creative director for Lincoln Square.

Prince was notoriously private but other attempts have been made to document the star’s life and work. Filmmaker Michael Kirk has been developing a film biopic, “Prince: R U Listening?”

Showtime recently acquired a concert-based film “Sign O’ The Times,” which the star directed. Footage for the 84-minute concert doc was shot primarily at Prince’s Paisley Park Studios.

    CeeLo Green, George Clinton and Rev Al Sharpton will all contribute to a U.K.-produced documentary about the last year in the life of iconic musician and star Prince. "Prince's Last Year" has been commissioned by British broadcaster Channel 4. The one-off documentary will look at the last twelve months of the star's life, starting with

