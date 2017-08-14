‘Pretty Little Liars’ Alum Shay Mitchell Sets Overall Deal at Warner Bros. TV, Joins Lifetime Series ‘You’

“Pretty Little Liars” star Shay Mitchell has signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, which produced the teen drama series for its entire seven-season run.

Mitchell has formed her own production company called Amore & Vita Productions, Inc. with a multi-year pod deal at the studio. Under terms of the agreement, Mitchell and producing partner David Dean Portelli will develop ideas for new scripted and non-scripted programming for broadcast, cable, streaming, and digital platforms for Warner Bros. Television, Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Warner Bros. Animation and WBTVG’s digital venture Blue Ribbon Content.

The agreement also includes a talent holding deal for Mitchell. In her first role under the new pact, Mitchell has signed on to be a series regular in the upcoming Lifetime series “You,” which is based on the Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel of the same name.

The series follows obsessive, yet brilliant twenty-something Joe (Penn Badgley), who uses the hyper connectivity of today’s technology to make the woman of his dreams, Beck (Elizabeth Lail), fall in love with him. Mitchell will play Peach Salinger. With vast resources and family money, Peach is the controlling queen bee of Beck’s inner circle of privileged friends. The series hails from Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television and A&E Studios. Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are executive producers. Luca Padovan and Zach Cherry also star.

In addition to playing Emily Fields on “Pretty Little Liars,” Mitchell has also appeared in the Garry Marshall holiday comedy “Mother’s Day” and will next be seen in “Cadaver,” a horror thriller from Screen Gems set for release next year. She is repped by APA, David Dean Management, and Robert Strent of Grubman Shire & Meiselas.