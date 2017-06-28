Now That ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Is Over, Would the Cast Return for a Reboot?

Ever since Freeform announced “Pretty Little Liars” would come to a close after its seventh season, rumors have swirled that the Liars could return someday for a reboot, spinoff, movie or reunion.

Creator Marlene King has been vocal about the possibility of bringing the Liars back, and over the past few months, cast members have all chimed in on the possibility if bringing “PLL” to the big screen. “It’s the end — the end for now,” King said on Variety‘s podcast earlier this year. “But I feel like this world is so rich, and our fans are so loyal and so passionate and we’re so grateful to them. The fans have so much power in this story, and I think they’ll find a way to say, ‘This is how you should do it.'”

Now that the show has officially wrapped, Variety checked in with the “Pretty Little Liars” cast and producers to get a reboot reality check. While there are no official plans to develop any sort of reboot at this time, the stars seem privy to the idea — though a few are not in favor of bringing the show back.

“I think it would be tough because we really wrapped up the mystery in the final episode. I really like where we left our stories,” admits Troian Bellisario, who played Spencer on the series for all seven seasons. Bellisario is now gearing up for her first project after “Pretty Little Liars” with a film titled “Feed,” which she wrote, produced and stars in, opposite Tom Felton. The movie, inspired by the actress’ personal struggle with eating disorders, drops on VOD and digital platforms on July 18.

Lucy Hale, who played Aria on “Liars” and is starring in her own upcoming CW show, “Life Sentence,” also doesn’t want to jump right into a reboot, but she’s not ruling out the idea. “Down the road I am open to anything,” Hale says. “We need to let people miss the show a little though.”

On the other hand, the rest of the cast would be ready for a revival at any point. “Of course!” Shay Mitchell says when asked if she’d want to be part of any “PLL” reunion in the future. Likewise, Janel Parrish agrees, saying, “Absolutely. Always down to be Mona. Forever.” Andrea Parker, who played two characters on the Freeform series, adds, “Count me in!”

The boys of Rosewood are also on board. Ian Harding says, “Absolutely, but it would have to be on Netflix or something of that nature so we could go all out with the love scenes, death scenes and language.” Tyler Blackburn notes it would be nice to see the character after being tormented by “A” for seven years, explaining, “I would definitely do a reunion at some point. It would be fun to see where the characters ended up in their lives post cyber stalker.” And Keegan Allen quips at the idea of a reboot, saying, “That would be interesting.”

Creator Marlene King tells Variety she would do a reunion “in a heartbeat,” while executive producer Charlie Craig jokes he’s been in since “yesterday.”

“These are such beloved characters who are like extended family members, so I always say, never say never,” teases executive producer Oliver Goldstick. Better yet, executive producer Joseph Dougherty ponders, “What I’d like to see is each writer do their own individual version of what the reboot-ification should be. Why have one ‘PLL’ when you could have half a dozen or so?”

