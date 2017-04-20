“Pretty Little Liars” launched into its final 10 episodes earlier this week, but even though the show is close to going off the air, it’s still the queen of — in fact, the Tuesday episode was the most tweeted-about television episode of the night globally.

More than 400,000 tweets were generating during the live broadcasts of “Pretty Little Liars” Tuesday night, which marked the first episode of the back-half of the Season 7. Nine more episodes remain until the show signs off for good.

“Pretty Little Liars” has always been a buzzy series, constantly ranking as a top show on Twitter through its seven-season run. The fan-favorite whodunit also ranks as Freeform’s top-rated series.

Among the most popular tweets of the night were posts from the entire cast — Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario, Sasha Pieterse — who all prompted the start of the episode with tweets like this:

According to info provided to Variety from Twitter, the most-tweeted moment of the night came about 15 minutes into the episode, as a board game from “A,” the series’ mysterious villain, was revealed on-screen. In anticipation of the show’s return, tweets began to generation about two hours ahead of the 8 p.m. premiere.

As for “PLL’s” linear performance, Freeform will release ratings early next week with Nielsen’s L+3 numbers.

Check out the minute-by-minute data chart, provided by Twitter: