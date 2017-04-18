“Pretty Little Liars” kicks off its final 10 episodes Tuesday night on Freeform for what the network is calling “the beginning of the end.”

Debuting in 2010, “Pretty Little Liars” quickly became a pop culture juggernaut, changing the way viewers watch TV, as one of the first shows to cement the live-tweeting trend, all while standing strong as Freeform’s (formerly ABC Family) top-rated series and most-social show.

The teen whodunnit, which made stars out of a slew of then-unknown actors, became known for its twisty-turny cliffhangers and never-ending questions — namely, who is “A?” — over and over and over again. The last 10 episodes will finally uncover the big bad, creator Marlene King promises, but in true “Pretty Little Liars” form, the cast has stayed tight-lipped on the big reveal, as they’ve done for the past seven seasons.

Variety did our best to crack the case, asking the “Pretty Little Liars” cast and producers one question: How would you describe the final 10 episodes?

Troian Bellisario: “This changes everything.”

Shay Mitchell: “After all is said and done, all of your questions will be answered.”

Janel Parrish: “It’s gonna blow your damn mind.”

Keegan Allen: “A thrilling missing link to the age-old question.”

King: “‘A’ plays a final game of ‘divide and conquer,’ hoping to split up the Pretty Little Liars once and for all.”

Oliver Goldstick, executive producer: “These final 10 eps of ‘PLL’ will provide an emotional, shocking, and satisfying conclusion to our long-running ride – seatbelts and airbags are definitely required.”

Joseph Dougherty, executive producer: “For your safety, please remain seated with your hands and feet inside the ride and the safety bar in place for the duration of the final 10 episodes of ‘Little Liars.'”

Charlie Craig, executive producer: “The craziest ride we’ve ever taken our audience on!”