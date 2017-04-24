‘Pretty Little Liars’ Midseason Premiere Soars in Delayed Viewing

The “Pretty Little Liars” Season 7 midseason premiere saw a major boost in the ratings thanks to delayed viewing.

The episode, which aired April 18, originally drew 1.3 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic. In Live-3, the episode rose by 54% in total viewers (2.0 million vs. 1.3 million), by 54% in Adults 18-49 (1.3 million vs. 843,000) and by 39% in viewers 12-34 (1.2 million vs. 865,000).

In addition, it was Tuesday’s number one telecast in women 18-34, viewers 12-34, and females 12-34, the number one cable telecast in adults 18-34 and the number one scripted cable TV telecast in adults 18-49 and women 18-49. And that is not even including the show’s powerful social media presence, which saw it generate 13.1 million total engagements across Facebook, Instagram, Tumblr and Twitter, according to Freeform. More than 400,000 tweets alone were generated during the live broadcasts.

Only nine more episodes remain until the show signs off for good. The teen thriller, which is based on Sara Shepard’s books of the same name, revolves around five girls known as the Liars, who have been tormented by mysterious villain “A,” since the show began. When it comes to a close this season, the real “A” will finally be revealed, after other sub-“A” figures have come to the forefront throughout the past six-and-a-half seasons.

“Pretty Little Liars” is produced by Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Television and is executive produced by I. Marlene King, Oliver Goldstick, Leslie Morgenstein, Charlie Craig and Joseph Dougherty. The series stars Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Tyler Blackburn, Lucy Hale, Ian Harding, Shay Mitchell, Andrea Parker, Janel Parrish and Sasha Pieterse.