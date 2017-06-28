‘Pretty Little Liars’ Finale Is the Most Tweeted-About TV Episode of 2017

In addition to finally resolving the mystery of who the mysterious A.D. was, the series finale of “Pretty Little Liars” also continued its reign as the queen of by becoming the most-tweeted about episode of television for 2017 so far.

The finale answered not only the question of who was terrorizing the girls as A.D. — Spencer’s heretofore-unheard-of twin sister Alex Drake — but also saw the final culmination of all the seasons-long drama between the Liars and their on-again, off-again boyfriends.

The finale, “Til DeAth Do Us Part,” generated more than 1.7 million tweets globally, but didn’t quite break the record for the most-tweeted “PLL” episode of all time — that title still belongs to the 2015 Season 6 mid-season finale, “Game Over, Charles,” which revealed the second incarnation of A to be Charlotte DiLaurentis alias CeCe Drake, Alison’s adoptive older sister.

The most tweeted-about moment of the series finale was, of course, the big reveal of “Uber A.”

“Pretty Little Liars” has always had a dominant social media presence: “PLL’s” Season 7 premiere was the most tweeted-about episode of the night globally on April 20, with over 400,000 tweets. The show was also Freeform’s top-rated series.