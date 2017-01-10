“Pretty Little Liars” kicked off its farewell tour Tuesday at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, Calif. with a panel, teasing the final 10 episodes of the hit Freeform show.

Creator Marlene King was joined by stars Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, and Sasha Pieterse, plus executive producers Charlie Craig, Joseph Dougherty, and Oliver Goldstick. (Cast members Ashley Benson and Troian Bellisario were not present, as Benson was sick, and Bellisario is on her honeymoon.)

Here are 10 things to look forward to in the final 10 episodes of “Pretty Little Liars”:

1. There will be a musical number.

“We’ll get a musical number in the last 10 episodes,” Goldstick revealed. Speaking of the cast’s skills, he continued, “All of them have incredible different talents and singing is one of them … we found a way to platform it in one of the episodes of the last 10.” (Fun fact: Lucy Hale and Janel Parrish both competed in reality TV singing competitions).

2. There will be another time jump in the final 10 episodes.

Last season, “Pretty Little Liars” had a five-year time jump. The back-half of Season 7 will see another time jump. King revealed that within the final 10 episodes, time will move forward one year.

3. Fan-favorite couples will end up together, but not all of them.

“I’m a hopeless romantic. I think that our fans, as much as they’ve enjoyed the mystery of the show, they’ve enjoyed the romance, as well,” King said. “I think the couples that are meant to be together will find their way back together.”

However, Goldstick added, “I think there are some surprises.”

4. We’ll learn more about the DiLaurentis family.

“I think she really does evolve. I think there is a redemption,” Goldstick said about Alison (Pieterse’s character). “You’ll know a lot more about the DiLaurentis [family]. I think that a lot of Alison’s behavior, if not forgivable, is certainly comprehensible.”

King added, “We humanize everyone. We humanize Alison and learn why she is the way she is.”

5. We won’t find out how the moms got out of the basement — well, maybe we will…

“Every single answer, except how the moms got out of the basement,” Shay Mitchell said. King teased, “But it is discussed.”

6. There will be lots of game-playing.

The first episode back features the liars opening up a gift from “A” — a board game that he created.

“He forces the PLLs to play this game,” King said. “And the stakes are incredible high.”

(FYI: King said do not pay too much attention to her saying “he” when referring to “A.”)

7. Everyone from past seasons of “Pretty Little Liars” is coming back.

“I think we wound up getting every single person,” King said. “There was one at the very last moment that we didn’t think was going to work out…people on other shows begged their producers and networks.”

8. Social media has impacted the storytelling on the show — and will continue to do so in the final 10 episodes.

“If you see an overwhelming trend on Twitter,” King said, specifically mentioning couples on the show, “We have taken that into account, as we move the story forward.” Hale gave a nod to the viewers, weighing in: “I think that’s why the fans have stuck with the show for all this time because we’ve made them feel a part of it.”

9. The final episodes are for the fans.

“These last 10 episodes are really a love letter to the fans. We know why they’re loyal and what they want,” King said.

10. There’s still hope for more “Pretty Little Liars” after the final 10 episodes.

King said that the current reunion-filled television landscape will enable her to bring “Pretty Little Liars” in some shape of form. “We’ll find a way to bring back these characters together in some point in time,” she said to which Mitchell jumped in, “‘Sex and the City’ did it, right?!”

“Pretty Little Liars” will wrap up its seven-season run this spring, kicking off on Apr. 18 on Freeform.