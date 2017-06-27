President Trump Bashes CNN as Video Surfaces of Producer Criticizing Russia Coverage

President Trump renewed his attack on CNN as “fake news” on Tuesday morning after conservative provocateur James O’Keefe released a video of a man believed to be CNN producer John Bonifield criticizing the cabler’s coverage of Trump’s ties to Russia.

Early Tuesday, Trump suggested in a tweet that “Fake News CNN” was in for a management shakeup. The video released by O’Keefe’s Project Veritas features in a nine-minute discussion with a man identified as Bonifield, supervising producer of the CNN Health unit, in which Bonifield criticizes CNN’s heavy focus on the probe into the Trump administration’s connection to Russian officials.

Bonifield describes the Trump-Russia story as “mostly bullshit” and said the coverage was driven by the desire for ratings. Bonifield does not appear to realize that he is being videotaped.

Fake News CNN is looking at big management changes now that they got caught falsely pushing their phony Russian stories. Ratings way down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2017

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But the cabler did respond via Twitter in a reply to Trump challenging the President’s claim that CNN ratings are “way down!”