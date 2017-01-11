CBS has booked President Barack Obama for his final network television interview with a “60 Minutes” special,” which will air on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m.

“60 Minutes Presents Barack Obama: Eight Years in the White House” is an hourlong special with interviewer Steve Kroft who will speak to the President about his two-term legacy and journey, plus current topics, including President-elect Donald Trump.

The interview between President Obama and Kroft was conducted this week at the White House.

President Obama’s relationship with “60 Minutes” and Kroft has been extensive through his time in office. His sit-downs on the show have included his first-ever interview as the President-elect in November 2008, an interview about his first two months in office in March 2009, Osama bin Laden’s killing in 2011 and more.

The “60 Minutes” special airs just five days before Trump’s inauguration, which takes place on Friday, Jan. 20.