TV Ratings: President Trump Address Draws 17.5 Million Viewers Across Broadcast

President Donald Trump’s address to the nation on the war in Afghanistan drew an estimated 17.5 million viewers across the Big 4 broadcast networks on Monday, according to Nielsen overnight data.

Airing from 9 p.m. until approximately 9:30, Trump’s speech drew a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.2 million viewers on NBC. On ABC, the speech averaged a 1.2 and 4.7 million viewers. CBS was next with a 0.7 and 4.1 million. Fox drew a 0.6 and 2.5 million. Final numbers, as well as cable news ratings for the speech, will be available later today.

Back in March, Trump’s first joint address of Congress drew 25.5 million viewers on broadcast and 47.7 million viewers total when factoring in cable news coverage.

Trump’s speech interrupted regularly scheduled programming on broadcast, meaning the current numbers will likely see greater adjustments once the final numbers are calculated.

