Rashida Jones to Receive SAG-AFTRA Actors Inspiration Award

Rashida Jones will receive the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s actors inspiration award.

The honor, which will be presented at the eighth annual Los Angeles Golf Classic on Monday, recognizes artists who give back to the community by championing philanthropic causes.

Jones’ charity work includes the International Rescue Committee, where she travels around the world as an advocate for the nonprofit that delivers lifesaving care to people fleeing conflict and national disaster. She also serves on the board and as a celebrity ambassador for Peace First, a youth organization encouraging the development of the next generation of peacemakers, and supports Oceana’s mission to protect and restore the world’s oceans.

Other charities Jones’ supports are Amnesty International, the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and The Trevor Project. She also advocates for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s online children’s literacy program, Storyline Online, and will be filming a new video for the program after the ceremony.

“We are excited to present Rashida Jones with our Actors Inspiration Award and honor her tireless dedication for tackling issues around global poverty, improving health outcomes for people battling AIDS and cancer, and for using her artistic platform to support several important charities, including our very own children’ literacy initiative Storyline Online,” SAG-AFTRA Foundation President JoBeth Williams said in a statement. “Rashida’s generosity and commitment to giving back to the global community is an inspiration, and we are proud and grateful she will accept this honor.”

Jones currently stars as the title character in the TBS series “Angie Tribeca,” where she also has served as executive producer and director. This past year she was nominated for an NAACP Image Award for co-writing the first episode of Netflix’s third season of “Black Mirror,” and she released a documentary series on Netflix titled “Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On,” a continued exploration of her 2015 film on society’s relationship with sex and technology.

Previous recipients of this award include Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, and Leonardo DiCaprio.