WNYC Studios Picks Up Weekly Preet Bharara Podcast

Preet Bharara, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York whose path has proved of great interest since he was removed from his post by the Trump administration, has a lot more to say.

The former prosecutor will launch “Stay Tuned with Preet,” a weekly podcast that will become part of the portfolio of WNYC Studios. and will focus on issues of justice and fairness. The podcast comes from Some Spider Studios, which is run by Bharara’s brother, Vinit Bharara. Preet Bharara joined the company as an advisor, stakeholder and content producer in July.



Preet Bharara, who developed a reputation for fighting corruption, financial fraud and violent crime during his more than seven years on the job, will offer commentary on the nation's judicial, political and cultural systems, and will welcome guests to the program. Bharara was fired after he refused to follow Attorney General Jeff Sessions' order for all remaining 46 US Attorneys appointed during President Obama's administration to resign.

WNYC Studios will present “Stay Tuned with Preet” as part of a portfolio that includes podcasts such as “Radiolab,” “Freakonomics Radio,” “More Perfect,” “ Here’s the Thing” with Alec Baldwin, and “2 Dope Queens.”

“WYNC Studios is honored to add Preet Bharara’s compelling and timely podcast to our line-up,” said Laura Walker, president and CEO of New York Public Radio, which included WNYC Studios, in a statement. “We have built our portfolio around distinct personalities, and ‘Stay Tuned with Preet’ promises to bring podcast audiences and people interested in our political and legal culture something new, relevant and utterly engaging.”

Pineapple Street Media is a production partner on the program. The company also produces notable podcasts such as “ Missing Richard Simmons,” Hillary Clinton’s “With Her” and Lena Dunham’s “Women of the Hour.”.

“I’m really looking forward to Preet launching his podcast and sharing with the world his unique insights about justice and fairness — especially at a time when those two issues are at stake.” said Vinit Bharara, Founder and CEO of Some Spider Studios