Spread the Good News: AMC announced on Friday that its DC Comics adaptation “Preacher” will return for a second season on June 19.

What’s more, Season 2 of the supernatural series is also getting an expanded 13 episodes that will find West Texas preacher Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), his ex-girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga), and Irish vampire Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) heading out on a road trip to find god, and in the process end up in a battle between heaven and hell.

Along with the announcement, AMC also released six images from the second season. The first is a behind-the-scenes shot of Cooper and executive producer Seth Rogen. The next is Tulip and Jesse out on the road. The following two show an interaction with Cassidy and some lawmen that clearly goes south. Finally, we also get a look at Graham McTavish as The Cowboy, and a shot of Cassidy, Jesse and Tulip cozying up in a hotel bed.

The show will have a panel at SXSW on Saturday, March 11 with series showrunner and executive producer Sam Catlin, executive producer Seth Rogen and graphic novelist and co-executive producer Garth Ennis participating.

“Preacher” is is based off the Vertigo comic book series created by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon.

See the new photos from Season 2 below:

