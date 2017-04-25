‘Powerless’ Pulled From NBC Schedule as DC Comedy Nears Cancellation

It’s the end of the road for “Powerless” — well, almost the end of the road.

NBC has pulled the DC Comics comedy from the network’s schedule and has not yet determined where or when the final three episodes of the season will air, Variety has confirmed. While NBC is not deeming the series is officially cancelled, the writing is on the wall.

“Powerless” being yanked off air comes as network executives are determining which of their bubble shows will be cancelled or renewed for the 2017-2018 season.

