‘Powerless’ Pulled From NBC Schedule as DC Comedy Nears Cancellation

It’s the end of the road for “Powerless” — well, almost the end of the road.

NBC has pulled the DC Comics comedy from the network’s schedule and has not yet determined where or when the final three episodes of the season will air, Variety has confirmed. While NBC is not deeming the series is officially cancelled, the writing is on the wall.

“Powerless” being yanked off air comes as network executives are determining which of their bubble shows will be cancelled or renewed for the 2017-2018 season.

    1. Kim Simmons says:
      April 25, 2017 at 10:23 am

      Another example of a show not being promoted at all and NBC just taking for granted people will tune in because of the time slot. I happened upon it. It is a shame as it is a breath of fresh air on NBC among all it’s tired and exhausted formulaic positioning,

      Reply

