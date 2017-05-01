‘Power’ Showrunner Courtney Kemp Inks New Overall Deal With Starz, Lionsgate

“Power” creator and showrunner Courtney Kemp has signed a multi-year exclusive overall deal with Starz and Lionsgate, the companies announced Monday.

The nature of Kemp’s new deal expands her relationship with the company to include Lionsgate, which allows Kemp to develop and produce new projects for Starz and other content through her End of Episode production company, while also continuing to serve in her current role as showrunner and executive producer on “Power.” The deal was negotiated for Lionsgate by Television Group President Sandra Stern and for Starz by senior vice president of business and legal affairs Russell Schwartz. Kemp is repped by CAA and Michael Gendler of Gendler & Kelly.

“This new deal presents a wonderful opportunity to extend my creative efforts on ‘Power’ while developing new shows for Lionsgate,” Kemp said. “I am grateful to Jon [Feltheimer], Kevin and Chris for this warm welcome to the Lionsgate family, and I’m looking forward to a continued relationship with Chris, Carmi and the entire team at Starz.”

“Power” marked Kemp’s debut as a creator and showrunner and follows James “Ghost” St. Patrick and his attempts to move from New York’s biggest drug dealer to its biggest legit businessman. Under her leadership, the series doubled viewership from its premiere episode to its Season One finale and generated the largest concentration of African American viewership of any scripted premium series in almost a decade in Live+7 viewership. “Power” was renewed for both Seasons 4 and 5 following the Season 3 premiere on July 17, 2016.

“Courtney A. Kemp is the complete showrunner package, and we’re thrilled to continue collaborating with such a creative talent and outstanding producer,” said Chris Albrecht, president and CEO of Starz. “We are proud to see Courtney receive the recognition she deserves in our industry and are pleased the combined ‘power’ of Starz and Lionsgate offers even greater opportunities for her – and us – in the creative community.”

Previously, Kemp was a writer and supervising producer on the celebrated television show “The Good Wife,” which went on to garner nominations for a Primetime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Drama Series and a Writers Guild Award for Dramatic Series. She also worked on ABC’s “Eli Stone,” Fox’s “Justice,” and “The Bernie Mac Show” among others. Prior to her work in television, Kemp wrote for many prestigious magazines, including GQ, Vibe and Marie Claire.

The third season of “Power” delivered a record 8 million multiplatform viewers per episode, according to the premium cable network. The 10-episode fourth season returns on June 25 airing all day in a marathon.

“We are longtime fans of Courtney’s thanks to her record-breaking series ‘Power’ and delighted to be working with her at the studio going forward,” said Lionsgate Television Group chairman Kevin Beggs. “Her new deal shows the ability of our combined company to attract and nurture the top talent in the business.”